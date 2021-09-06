J&K adds 93 new Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 93 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours.

As per the official bulletin shared by the government, 20 cases were from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir taking the total number in Jammu and Kashmir to 326033.

Moreover, 129 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu division and 84 from Kashmir.

“69.69% of the population above 18 years of age has been vaccinated across J&K,” it said. According to the daily media bulletin, out of total 326033 positive cases recorded till date, 1286 are Active Positive, 320337 have recovered and 4410 have died including 2166 in Jammu division and 2244 in Kashmir.

The bulletin said that out of 13639324 tests conducted till date, 13313291 were negative.