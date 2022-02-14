J&K admin determined to eliminate menace of terrorism: LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the union territory.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.