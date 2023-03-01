J&K admin invites global bids for sale of JKCL

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially closed J&K Cements Limited (JKCL) after the company ran into losses and has now invited global bids for its sale.

Officials said that the strategic disinvestment of J&K's (100 percent) equity participation in its venture, JKCL, coupled with complete managerial control, has received formal approval from the J&K administration.

"The JKCL is being sold, and the Industry and Commerce Department has invited bids. The deadline for interested parties to submit their proposals is March 17," a senior Industries Department official said.

JKCL was incorporated in the year 1975 under the Companies Act, 1956 as a government-owned company with an authorised capital of Rs 60 crore.