J&K admin names 18 edu institutions after martyrs, eminent personalities

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday ordered the naming of eighteen more educational institutions after the martyrs and eminent personalities.
A decision in this regard was earlier taken by the Administrative Council in its meeting, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on July 22, 2022.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the martyrs and eminent personalities,” read the GAD order enlisting the government schools, colleges and roads which have been named after the names of martyrs and eminent personalities.
As per order, Government Higher Secondary School Soaf Shall, Anantnag will be named after late Sarwanand Kaul Premi; Government Boys Middle School, Wanpora, Gurez will be named after the martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone.
Government Middle School Chandanwari has been named after the martyr Rifleman Mohammad Safeer Khan. Similarly, Government Middle School Dab, BMS Kupwara, UPS Kundlayan, Government Middle School Banday Mohalla, Handwara, UPS Kashmiri Manigah, Government Middle School (Boys) Garhi and Government Boys Middle School, Jaganoo have been rechristened after the names of martyr para trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, martyr Rifleman Abdul Hameed Chara, martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad,martyr Constable Rajinder Kumar and martyr Constable Raj Kumar respectively.
Government Girls Middle School Muthlal, Alanbass; Government Middle School Bagga (Jamslan); M S Butt Pura Dool; M S Sounder; Middle School Chatyari, Panchayat Loorkote; P S Patti; Government Girls Middle School Kheri and Government Primary School Dab Ditta will be named after the martyr Ct Naseeb Singh No 626/AP 5th Bn; martyr SPO Jalal Din No. 216/Rsi; martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed Belt No 2847/J; martyr HC Raghu Nath No 09/D; martyr Sepoy Joginder Singh 20 Sikh Regiment 16 RR; martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh; martyr Ct Raj Kumar No. 215/GRP and martyr Ct Jagdev Singh No. 277/R respectively.
It was further ordered that the School Education Department will take immediate necessary steps including amending records for effecting the changes.
“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Jammu (as the case may be) shall personally monitor the naming of infrastructure assets in their respective divisions while the Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that suitable events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructure assets,” it was instructed.