J&K admin names 18 edu institutions after martyrs, eminent personalities

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday ordered the naming of eighteen more educational institutions after the martyrs and eminent personalities.

A decision in this regard was earlier taken by the Administrative Council in its meeting, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on July 22, 2022.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the martyrs and eminent personalities,” read the GAD order enlisting the government schools, colleges and roads which have been named after the names of martyrs and eminent personalities.

As per order, Government Higher Secondary School Soaf Shall, Anantnag will be named after late Sarwanand Kaul Premi; Government Boys Middle School, Wanpora, Gurez will be named after the martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone.