J&K admin starts integrating online payment platforms with UHI

Srinagar: For the ease of patients, the J&K administration has started a process of integrating online payment platforms with the Unified Health Interface (UHI) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Once the process would be completed, the users could avail a large number of health services.

From teleconsultation with a doctor to availing services of a lab or transferring test reports and health records digitally to the doctor, all these services would be available on a single platform.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Mission Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K, Dr Shafqat Khan said that the department had started the process and it would be a game changer for the health sector in J&K.