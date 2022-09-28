J&K admin starts integrating online payment platforms with UHI

Srinagar: For the ease of patients, the J&K administration has started a process of integrating online payment platforms with the Unified Health Interface (UHI) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
Once the process would be completed, the users could avail a large number of health services.
From teleconsultation with a doctor to availing services of a lab or transferring test reports and health records digitally to the doctor, all these services would be available on a single platform.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Additional Mission Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K, Dr Shafqat Khan said that the department had started the process and it would be a game changer for the health sector in J&K.
“We will first integrate all tertiary, district, sub-districts hospitals and Primary Health Centres and then our focus will be on other hospitals,” he said.
Dr Khan said that they had completed the listing of the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR).
“Now, we will soon update the required software at the hospitals in J&K. The software is almost ready," he said.
He said that currently, there were 17 online platforms under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
“Now, the patients will be able to know all the services digitally. The payments will also be done through online mode," he said.
Dr Khan said that the move was aimed to create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the flagship scheme of the Centre that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme in J&K provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at empanelled hospitals.
The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and fifteen days of post-hospitalisation expenses including diagnostics and medicines.
In J&K, 80 percent of the population is now covered by the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme (Sehat).
According to official data, among the 25,05,626 targeted families, 22,51,116 (89.84 percent) families with at least one family member had been verified.
Notably, Shopian, Kulgam, and Ganderbal districts have achieved 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT scheme.