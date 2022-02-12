J&K administration, Centre working to dismantle terrorism eco-system in UT: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while interacting with the media persons on Saturday at Convention Centre here made major announcements and shared government's vision on various developmental and administrative issues.

In a major decision, the Lt Governor announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia in favour of Next of Kins of Army Jawans from J&K martyred in UT or any other state.

The Lt Governor said that the Jawans of our security forces have laid down their lives while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and this decision will end the discriminatory policy towards martyrs.