J&K administration enhances ex-gratia relief to NoK of fallen CAPF soldiers

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved enhancement of ex-gratia relief to Next of Kin (NoK) of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who were killed in line of duty.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said, “According to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, would receive ex-gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defense personnel.”
The spokesman said that the decision demonstrates the J&K administration’s commitment to supporting the NoK of security forces who make the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.
“As per the decision, the NoK of martyred CAPF personnel will now receive Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia relief, a substantial increase from the previous amount of Rs 5 lakh,” he said.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were present in the meeting.