J&K administration enhances ex-gratia relief to NoK of fallen CAPF soldiers

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved enhancement of ex-gratia relief to Next of Kin (NoK) of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who were killed in line of duty.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said, “According to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, would receive ex-gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defense personnel.”