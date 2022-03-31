J&K administration sacks 5 employees for corruption, inefficiency

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the preliminary retirement of five employees for not performing their duties efficiently and indulging in corruption.
The administration invoked powers vested in it under Article 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations 1956 to order the retirement of the employees.
Article 226(2) provides for constituting a review committee to decide the functioning of employees who have completed 22 years of service or attained the age of 48 years.
It also empowers the government to retire any such employee at any time if he or she is found not to be working efficiently, honestly and with integrity.
The decision was taken after the records of the employees of the housing and urban development department were scrutinised by the administration, an official said.
Those prematurely retired as per GAD order include Mohammad Ashraf, Executive Officer, presently under suspension; Ghulam Mohammad Lone, I/c Executive Officer (presently posted as l/c Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Frisal Kulgam); Imityaz Ahmad Dar, l/c Executive Officer (Presently posted as l/c Executive Officer in Municipal Committee, Yaripora Kulgam); Farzana Naqshbandi, the then Divisional Town Planner, (now l/c Senior Town Planner, presently under suspension and attached with Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority), and Hamid Ahmad Wani, l/c Senior Town Planner Town Planning Organization, J&K presently under suspension.
The employees have been retired under Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations amended by the J&K in October 2020 to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age "in the public interest".
The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was the first to prematurely retire, under the new provision, an orderly named Fayaz Ahmad Siraj after completing 27 years of service on October 14, 2020.
Further, the government has ordered that pay and allowances equivalent to three (03) months in lieu of notice period would be paid to employees who have been prematurely retired.