J&K administration sacks 5 employees for corruption, inefficiency

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the preliminary retirement of five employees for not performing their duties efficiently and indulging in corruption.

The administration invoked powers vested in it under Article 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations 1956 to order the retirement of the employees.

Article 226(2) provides for constituting a review committee to decide the functioning of employees who have completed 22 years of service or attained the age of 48 years.