J&K asks 2.25 lakh pregnant women to get vaccinated

Srinagar: Following the Centre’s approval for Covid-19 jab to pregnant women, the J&K government has asked all the expecting women to get vaccinated against the virus.

Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization Dr Saleem ur Rehman said that there were around 2.25 pregnant women in J&K at present as per the government estimates. These women, he said, would be given preference at the vaccination centres and the efforts would be made to make the vaccination for pregnant women “easy and smooth.”

He said these pregnant women were part of the 18-44 years age group and there were an adequate number of vaccines available for them. “We have issued instructions to the health department to encourage pregnant women to get vaccinated,” he said. This, he said, could be done during the regular prenatal check-ups and other maternity consultations.