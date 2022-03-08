J&K assembly not mandated to restore Art 370: Altaf Bukhari

He also highlighted the prevailing political logjam saying that the union government must consider early elections as soon as possible in Jammu and Kashmir so that people have their elected government in place.

He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to misconstrue assembly elections with an exercise that can revoke the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.

“Don’t fall prey to the political maneuvering who will try to garner your support with such hollow slogans,” Bukhari said, adding that the people of J&K must hold political parties accountable for their poll promises and the delivery on ground.

“The legislative assembly in UT of J&K is not even mandated to restore Statehood not to talk of restoration of Article 370 and 35-A. Popular government in J&K can represent your developmental aspirations and the people will have a complete say in the day-to-day governance,” he remarked, while recalling how some regional political parties had asked for votes in DDC elections for the sake of restoration of J&K’s lost special status.