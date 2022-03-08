J&K assembly not mandated to restore Art 370: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Tuesday observed its 2nd foundation day across Jammu and Kashmir. The main function was organised at the Party's Central Office at Sonwar-Srinagar.
Similar functions were held in all district headquarters wherein Party workers participated in mammoth numbers. All these functions were organized wherein leaders of the party dwelt upon the Party’s genesis and its socio-economic and political agenda.
Addressing the main function at Srinagar, Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari gave a detailed thought and the circumstances that led to the formation of Apni Party in March 2020.
He also highlighted the prevailing political logjam saying that the union government must consider early elections as soon as possible in Jammu and Kashmir so that people have their elected government in place.
He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to misconstrue assembly elections with an exercise that can revoke the decisions taken on August 5, 2019.
“Don’t fall prey to the political maneuvering who will try to garner your support with such hollow slogans,” Bukhari said, adding that the people of J&K must hold political parties accountable for their poll promises and the delivery on ground.
“The legislative assembly in UT of J&K is not even mandated to restore Statehood not to talk of restoration of Article 370 and 35-A. Popular government in J&K can represent your developmental aspirations and the people will have a complete say in the day-to-day governance,” he remarked, while recalling how some regional political parties had asked for votes in DDC elections for the sake of restoration of J&K’s lost special status.
He said that rather than mudslinging on each other, the traditional political parties of J&K should introspect how they have always ditched the people on different political pretexts and slogans. While recalling the political deceits of the traditional political parties that caused a perpetual socio-economic and political instability in the region; Bukhari said the unemployment rate in J&K has jumped to almost 22 percent during the rule of these parties leaving the educated youth high and dry.
Bukhari urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the emotional aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh by taking urgent confidence based measures before the upcoming elections. He demanded for early restoration of Statehood and elected governments both in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Taking into consideration the plight of the business community and the alarming rate of unemployment, he urged the Prime Minister for announce a special package for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Condemning the recent grenade blast at Amirakadal in Srinagar in which two people including a young girl lost their lives, Bukhari said: “Kashmir has seen enough bloodshed and now the time has come to change this whole scenario.”
He said that Apni Party is not against any political alliance including that of PAGD but it will always criticize its falsehood and hoax claims being made to fool the public in J&K. “PAGD leaders made tall claims regarding their boycott in the electoral process, however, they were the first who contested the DDC elections in pretext of restoration of Article 370. They are not concerned about the restoration of Article 370 but the lust of power. This is why we are against their lies and political deceit.”
He felicitated women on the occasion of International Women’s Day that coincides with the Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party. “The recent Srinagar Acid Attack, death of a girl in Amira Kadal grenade blast and many such reported and unreported incidents besides the unending day-to-day based problems in the lives of our women must be enough for all of us to hang our heads in shame.”
Bukhari said: “We all should once again rise to the occasion and pledge to strive to give proper respect to all the women around us. Women are the catalyst of positive change and progress in our society. They are the epitome of courage and strength. I sincerely wish all the women in this world especially in Jammu and Kashmir a happy, prosperous and dignified life ahead”
Bukhari said that in March 2020, “a political movement was born in the backdrop of traditional political gimmickry that had eaten into the vitals of our society”. “We came to the front to demand an inevitable change necessitated by the old and fresh political developments happening in the region,” he observed.
March 8, 2020, he said, was a historical moment in J&K’s political history when the doors were opened for common citizens, who had been witness to a perpetual decline in political value system and apparatus of governance for decades.
“With an issue based developmental agenda and putting forth a model of truthful politics began the journey of a new political platform called Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party.”
Bukhari said that since its inception, Apni Party has never claimed or promised anything that is not achievable in terms of the prevailing situation.
“With no power in our hands we only pledged to deliver whatever was within the realms of socio-political and economic possibilities.” He reiterated that on August 5, 2019 people of J&K including Ladakh were robbed off their sense of identity, historical and cultural bonds.
“We have already declared that day as black day in J&K’s political history. Not only because our special status was snatched but the people of J&K were completely disempowered and handed over to an unbridled bureaucratic regime.”