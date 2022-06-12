J&K, assessed for 1st time, ranks highest among UTs in national e-governance service delivery assessment

According to the report, Kerala had the highest overall compliance score amongst all the States and UTs.

Among the Services Portals for North-East and Hill States, the highest-ranking states of Meghalaya and Tripura showed improvement across all six sectors compared to NeSDA 2019, the report said.

Among the Remaining States, the overall score of Tamil Nadu increased the most in 2021 compared to 2019.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Goa, and Odisha also improved the compliance of their Services Portals by 100 per cent.

Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the leading states with compliance of more than 75 per cent across all parameters for their Services Portals. The second edition of the NeSDA has been prepared covering the assessment of states, Union Territories. It focuses on Central Ministries on their effectiveness in delivering online services to citizens.