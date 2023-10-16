J&K at forefront of country’s development transformation: LG

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir was at the forefront of the country’s development transformation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 290 crore in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG said, “The prime goal of the J&K administration is rapid economic growth integrated with speedier social development. With collective efforts to synergise strengths of different sectors, improving standards of living and seizing the vast opportunities in the industrial sector, J&K is today at the forefront of development transformation in the country.”
Congratulating the district administration, public representatives, and residents of the district on the occasion, he said, “This is yet another milestone in district Anantnag's path to economic and social progress. A slew of projects dedicated to the people today in the Health, Education, Water Supply, and Urban Development sectors will empower all sections of the society.”
Sinha said that the government’s focus on health and education would prepare the people for future challenges and revitalise the growth story of the district.
He said that the foundation stone laid for projects in Rural Development, PW (R&B), Jal Shakti, Fisheries, and Tourism sectors would bring a visible impact on the quality of lives of the people.
The 37 projects worth Rs 124.17 crore inaugurated by LG include 29 projects of Jal Shakti; beautification of main market Pahalgam; multi-storied building in Government Boys Degree College Khanabal and academic block and additional classroom at Government Degree College Bijbehara; office complex at town hall premises, Municipal Council Qazigund; block office building at Ruhoo and footbridge at Kanganhall; NTPHC Kehribal under the languishing projects and upgradation of roads in the district.
The 39 projects at Rs 166.56 crore for which foundation stones were laid by the LG include 20 projects of the Rural Development Department; nine projects of PWD (R&B); four projects of the Fisheries Department; development of recreation spot on river bank at Pahalgam; Nagar Van (city forest), Munjhadan, Mahind, and Water Supply Schemes at Siligam Tantraypora, Imoo Sundoo, Brad Ikhrajpora, and Shumhall Hassanoor.
District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairman, Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Shailender Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.