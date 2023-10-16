J&K at forefront of country’s development transformation: LG

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Jammu and Kashmir was at the forefront of the country’s development transformation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 290 crore in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG said, “The prime goal of the J&K administration is rapid economic growth integrated with speedier social development. With collective efforts to synergise strengths of different sectors, improving standards of living and seizing the vast opportunities in the industrial sector, J&K is today at the forefront of development transformation in the country.”

Congratulating the district administration, public representatives, and residents of the district on the occasion, he said, “This is yet another milestone in district Anantnag's path to economic and social progress. A slew of projects dedicated to the people today in the Health, Education, Water Supply, and Urban Development sectors will empower all sections of the society.”

Sinha said that the government’s focus on health and education would prepare the people for future challenges and revitalise the growth story of the district.