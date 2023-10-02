J&K attained new heights in development, growth after Art 370 repeal: Amit Shah

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir achieved 100 percent Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said that the union territory had attained new heights in development and growth after the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah took to 'X' to share his feelings as J&K achieved 100 percent ODF Plus model status in yet another remarkable accomplishment achieved during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.
"Heartiest congratulations to the people of J&K for achieving 100 percent ODF Plus status. After the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K has attained new heights in development and growth," Shah posted on 'X'. "The schemes implemented by the Centre are now being seamlessly extended to every nook and corner of J&K. People across the country and those living in J&K have experienced the transformative change the region has undergone. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the local administration for this remarkable feat."
On September 29, LG Sinha posted on 'X', declaring, “Under the guidance of PM Modi, 100 percent J&K villages have achieved the ODF Plus status in 'model' category under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase-II. This achievement underlines coordinated efforts of all to improve the quality of life for citizens."
Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in a statement on September 29 announced that the J&K had declared all its 6650 villages across 285 blocks in 20 districts as ODF Plus Model.
As per the statement, the achievement of the ODF Plus Model for all villages in J&K is a significant milestone as it goes beyond constructing and use of toilets towards cleanliness by managing grey water and solid waste in each village.
"For a village to achieve the status of the ODF Plus Model, it is required to pass through three stages of ODF Plus - aspiring, rising, and model. When a village achieves a condition where it is visually clean with minimal litter and stagnant water, apart from solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) and adequate cleanliness awareness generation activities, it is declared as ODF Plus model," reads the statement.
Noting that sustainability in ODF Plus was not a one-time achievement but a continuous journey, the statement said it requires a multi-dimensional approach encompassing infrastructure development, behavioural change, community engagement, financial sustainability, technology integration, and more.
“By embracing these principles, J&K cannot only sustain its ODF Plus Model status but also maintain it for generations to come, ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future,” it said.