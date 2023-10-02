J&K attained new heights in development, growth after Art 370 repeal: Amit Shah

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir achieved 100 percent Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said that the union territory had attained new heights in development and growth after the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah took to 'X' to share his feelings as J&K achieved 100 percent ODF Plus model status in yet another remarkable accomplishment achieved during the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.

"Heartiest congratulations to the people of J&K for achieving 100 percent ODF Plus status. After the abrogation of Article 370 under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K has attained new heights in development and growth," Shah posted on 'X'. "The schemes implemented by the Centre are now being seamlessly extended to every nook and corner of J&K. People across the country and those living in J&K have experienced the transformative change the region has undergone. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the local administration for this remarkable feat."

On September 29, LG Sinha posted on 'X', declaring, “Under the guidance of PM Modi, 100 percent J&K villages have achieved the ODF Plus status in 'model' category under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) phase-II. This achievement underlines coordinated efforts of all to improve the quality of life for citizens."