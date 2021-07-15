J&K attempts to keep R factor low

Srinagar: As the COVID19 cases continue to decline, J&K, as per directions of the Union Health Ministry, is putting in a mechanism to keep the Reproductive (R) Factor low in the UT – to decrease the spread from infected people.

In the past two weeks, the COVID19 cases reported in a day have almost halved in J&K. On 14 July, just over 160 cases were reported, about 140 lower than 198 reported on 01 July. The positive percentage has dropped to 0.27 from over 2 percent a month ago. The trend is in consonance with the lowering positive percentage across India. This has prompted the government of India to issue directions to all States and Union Territories to guard against complacency which it apprehends could lead to a future surge.

As per a letter dated 14 July sent to J&K among other UTs and states, “blatant violations of COVID19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations”. Increase in R factor, the letter says, is a matter of concern in some states.

Dr Rouf Hussain Rather, a Social and Preventive Medicine Expert working in Divisional Covid Control Room said that the R Factor is a measure of how many individuals an infected person has infected.