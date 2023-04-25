J&K Bank bags award for outstanding contribution under PMAY

Srinagar: The J&K Bank Tuesday received an award from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) for its outstanding contribution towards the housing sector of the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) through various innovative initiatives.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Bank’s General Manager (C&CB) Narjay Gupta received the award from Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi in presence of Chairman and Managing Director (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan, Bank’s Zonal Head (Delhi) Rakesh Magotra, HUDCO’s board of directors and other dignitaries during HUDCO’s 53rd Foundation Day Celebrations held in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri inaugurated the function.
Commenting upon the felicitation, MD and CEO of J&K Bank Baldev Prakash said, “It is an honour for the entire J&K Bank family to be felicitated at such a prestigious national platform for our contribution towards country’s housing sector under Prime Minister Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) that envisaged ease-of-living through a pucca house to all urban dwellers.”
He said that such an acknowledgement would further boost their efforts as they continued to serve the weaker and vulnerable sections of society through more effective financial interventions.
Earlier, in a communication to the J&K Bank, Chairman and MD (HUDCO) Kuldip Narayan expressed deep appreciation for J&K Bank’s outstanding contribution towards the housing sector under PMAY-CLSS through its different innovative initiatives.