J&K Bank Board of Directors | Bhardwaj replaces Dulloo as Director

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday nominated Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Vivek Bhardwaj as Director on the Board of Directors of J&K Bank Limited.
His nomination has been made by the Lieutenant Governor in place of Atal Dulloo Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) in exercise of powers vested under Article 69(I) of the Articles of Association of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited.
“In exercise of powers vested under Article 69(I) of the Articles of Association of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department is hereby nominated as Director on the Board of Directors of J&K Bank Limited in place of Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary),” read a GAD order.