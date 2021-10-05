J&K Bank Chairman gets another extension

Jammu: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, yet again, extended the services of Chairman and Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Bank R K Chhibber.

This time Chhibber’s term has been extended by a further period of six months with effect from October 10, 2021 when his extended tenure was about to end or “till the appointment of MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.”

J&K Bank Board Secretariat intimated it to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Limited through a communiqué issued today.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that the Reserve Bank of India has under section 10 BB(2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 extended the term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the Bank by a further period of six months with effect from 10th October, 2021 or till the appointment of MD & CEO, whichever is earlier,” the contents of brief communiqué read.