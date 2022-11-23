J&K Bank doing a commendable job: MOS Finance

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Wednesday praised J&K Bank saying that the financial institution was doing a commendable job.

A statement of J&K Bank issued here said that at an event organised as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the bank’s corporate headquarters, the Union MoS Finance said, “I feel delighted to be part of this programme of J&K Bank that is doing a commendable job of providing self-employment to the youth, progressing ahead with a clear digital vision, and enhancing financial awareness of the people while deepening financial inclusion.”

Karad gave sanction letters to 16 beneficiaries financed by the bank under various self-employment schemes like PMEGP, Mission Youth, NRLM, and AIF besides e-inaugurating bank’s four branches and three ATMs.

He also handed over few micro ATMs and biometric devices to Digi Pay Sakhis, who were on-boarded as female business correspondents of the bank.

“The main objective of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to increase financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and ensure that all the financial transactions are done digitally across the country. And I commend J&K Bank for their progressive contributions in this direction,” Karad said and expressed hope that with strong commitment and smart services, the bank would achieve its envisaged business goal of Rs 4 lakh crore in next five years.