J&K Bank gets Rs 500 cr addl capital from Govt

Srinagar: In a major boost to its capital adequacy, J&K Bank today received Rs 500 Cr from Government of J&K as capital to acquire over 16.76 Cr shares in the Bank.

Pertinently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently allowed the J&K Government to acquire over 16.76 Cr shares in the Bank on preferential basis.

With the infusion of Rs 500 Cr, J&K Government’s equity share in the Bank will rise to over 74 per cent.

Expressing gratitude to the J&K Government, the Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber said, “It’s a great gesture emblematic of UT Government’s support and trust in this institution, and for this, I am profoundly grateful to Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, who has a focused vision about the economic development of the J&K UT and requisite commitment to see it through. I am also thankful to Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta and Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Atal Dulloo for their insightful guidance and continued support.”

“The capital infusion of Rs 500 Cr,” he said, “is also part of the government’s vision as it will give impetus to our business expansion plan by improving our risk bearing capacity substantially while meeting regulatory Basel-III norms comfortably for the next few years.”

Notably, the bank’s recently issued Employees Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS – 2021), to raise capital of Rs 150 Cr, received an overwhelming response from its staff and got over-subscribed within days after the issue.

The Bank got an oversubscription amount of more than Rs 200 Cr instead of the board-approved figure and will now allot the number of shares to staff in proportion to its laid-down eligibility criteria, an official statement said.

The CMD said, “In terms of commitment to meet our institutional objectives, we along with our promoter and major stakeholder are moving in tandem as the capital infusion from government and successful issue of ESPS-2021 will go a long way in bolstering the confidence of all other stakeholders of Bank pushing it to accomplish greater goals in future.”