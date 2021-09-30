‘J&K Bank loan fraud case’| ED attaches Rs 145 cr assets of spices company

"In the FIR, it was alleged that S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd defaulted loan and was declared NPA (non performing asset) in September, 2017.Net amount of Rs 285.81 crore was outstanding with the company besides unapplied interest of Rs 66.91 crore against mortgaged collateral property of Rs 171 crore," the ED said in a statement.

During the same period, it said, the firm "also borrowed Rs 16.5 crore from HDFC Bank and Rs 25 crore from RBL Bank and mortgaged the same property, which was already mortgaged with J&K Bank Ltd."

"The then branch manager (of J&K Bank) in connivance with promoter/director of the company caused loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 352.72 crore," the agency claimed.

The company obtained multiple loans, and used them to export goods mostly to related parties and the export proceeds were never realised in India, it claimed.

"The company also diverted the funds to sister/group concerns by adjustment of their overdue export bills by releasing fresh packing credit, Inland Letters of Credit (ILC) towards dealings with sister concerns by way of accommodation of bills under garb of ILC."

"It was found that S A Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd has availed packing credit loans from J&K Bank and used the same for servicing instalments towards term loan account of Central Trade Agency Pvt Ltd., which is a sister concern of the former company," it said.