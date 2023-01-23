J&K Bank Q3 net profit up 79% YoY to Rs 312 Cr

Srinagar: J&K Bank Net Profit witnessed 79 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 311.59 crore for the December Quarter of FY 2022-23 as against Rs 173.95 crore registered for the same period last financial year.

A statement of J&K Bank issued here said that the bank announced the results after its Board of Directors reviewed and approved the numbers for third quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2022 in a meeting held on Monday at the bank’s Gurugram office in Delhi.

Well on its trajectory to meet annual profitability targets, the bank’s profit for nine-months is up 85 percent to Rs 721.05 crore from Rs 389.36 crore clocked during nine-months of the last fiscal.