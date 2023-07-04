J&K Bank share hits 5-year high

Srinagar: To the joy of its investors, Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s share price is steadily rising and has surpassed a 5-year high.

On Tuesday, the J&K Bank share closed at Rs 65.55 at NSE after touching an intraday high of Rs 66.30, which is also a new 52-week high of the stock which is giving good returns to its investors.

In the past five trading sessions, the state-owned J&K Bank has given 16.95 percent returns with a share recording appreciation of Rs 9.50 apiece.

Interestingly, the J&K Bank stock is witnessing a turnaround of sorts in the market as in the last one-year the stock has given 156 percent returns to its investors.

On the stock exchange, the share’s performance has been consistent. The value of the bank share has increased manifold over the last month, which is fantastic news for the investors.

If the bank continues to produce outstanding results, the stock price would rise much more in the market.

The bank has been successful in regaining investors’ trust after it had been shaken a few years earlier, as seen by the share’s continuous performance.

When Baldev Prakash became the J&K Bank’s MD and CEO in December 2021, the share price was just over Rs 36 at the time.