J&K Bank share-price rises to 52-week high

Srinagar: In a significant spike on Monday, J&K Bank shares touched its 52 week-high price at Rs 45.45 on NSE and BSE.

A statement of J&K Bank issued here said that the scrip eventually settled at Rs 44.25 on BSE and Rs 44.20 on NSE registering over 5 percent growth while witnessing total trading of over 30 million shares during the day.

Notably, the share has registered a return in excess of 40 percent since the declaration of September 2022 quarterly and half-yearly results outperforming the sectoral and broader indices.

Celebrating the price-rise at the bank’s corporate headquarters, MD and CEO Baldev Prakash called it a big moment for the bank and thanked all the stakeholders especially governments of J&K and Ladakh for their continued support, Bank's Board of Directors for their valued guidance and bank’s customers and clients for their unflinching trust and loyalty.