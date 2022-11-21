J&K Bank share-price rises to 52-week high

Srinagar: In a significant spike on Monday, J&K Bank shares touched its 52 week-high price at Rs 45.45 on NSE and BSE.
A statement of J&K Bank issued here said that the scrip eventually settled at Rs 44.25 on BSE and Rs 44.20 on NSE registering over 5 percent growth while witnessing total trading of over 30 million shares during the day.
Notably, the share has registered a return in excess of 40 percent since the declaration of September 2022 quarterly and half-yearly results outperforming the sectoral and broader indices.
Celebrating the price-rise at the bank’s corporate headquarters, MD and CEO Baldev Prakash called it a big moment for the bank and thanked all the stakeholders especially governments of J&K and Ladakh for their continued support, Bank's Board of Directors for their valued guidance and bank’s customers and clients for their unflinching trust and loyalty.
All the bank’s vertical heads, divisional heads, GMs, DGMs, zonal heads, and cluster heads attended the brief celebratory function through video-conferencing on the occasion.
Addressing the bank’s staff on the occasion, MD and CEO Prakash said, “Our share has touched the 52-week high price with bank’s market capitalisation crossing the milestone of Rs 4000 crore to make it a memorable day for all of us. I believe, it is the fructification of individual efforts that each one of you are putting in everyday to achieve the business goals of the bank that includes improving the asset quality by reducing NPAs and managing SMAs. Riding on the back of healthier financial numbers, planned organisational transformation, and improving work-culture, our market perception is on a rising curve with the value proposition being acknowledged by the market players. We must ensure that the scrip maintains the upward trend by delivering improved results on a sustained basis.”
He said he assures all the stakeholders that they would not allow anything to impede the journey towards growth and glory.
Besides expressing his pleasure on the enthusiastic participation and contribution of staff towards achieving the business goal of Rs 2.22 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal, he said, “Since our dreams and aspirations are associated with this institution, I am sure that we will continue to work together as a cohesive team to accomplish all the business goals through our tried and time-tested institutional resolve.”
On the occasion, expressing their faith in and appreciation for his strong leadership and prudent guidance, the participants congratulated MD and CEO Prakash for the bank’s improving performance and perception.
“Together, we have done it and together we will accomplish all the organisational goals in future as well,” the participants said.