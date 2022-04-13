JK Bank showing stable performance at stock exchanges

Srinagar: J&K Bank, a premier banking institution, is rapidly showing the signs of stability and regaining its lost glory. The fundamentals of the bank are growing to the stakeholders’ delight with a new management team headed by the first ever managing director, Baldev Prakash.

Even as March 2022 results are yet to be declared, the bank’s performance in the last few quarters has been outstanding, which indicates sterling annual financial results for the year 2021-22.

It is worth mentioning that the bank registered a more than two-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 174.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2021against a net profit of Rs 66.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago and Rs 111.60 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.