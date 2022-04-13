JK Bank showing stable performance at stock exchanges

Srinagar: J&K Bank, a premier banking institution, is rapidly showing the signs of stability and regaining its lost glory. The fundamentals of the bank are growing to the stakeholders’ delight with a new management team headed by the first ever managing director, Baldev Prakash.
Even as March 2022 results are yet to be declared, the bank’s performance in the last few quarters has been outstanding, which indicates sterling annual financial results for the year 2021-22.
It is worth mentioning that the bank registered a more than two-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 174.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2021against a net profit of Rs 66.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago and Rs 111.60 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.
The Bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the third quarter came down significantly to Rs 8.22 crore, as against Rs 457.61 crore it had put aside in the year-ago period.
Remarkably, the government of Jammu & Kashmir is the majority shareholder of the bank and holds a 70.12 per cent stake in the bank.
A group of stakeholders while talking to Greater Kashmir showed optimism and “are expecting sterling financial results for the financial year ended March 2022. The fourth quarter and full financial results are expected soon.”
“The stability in the operations of the bank suggests that the bank is now in safe hands,” said the group.
Meanwhile, the shares of the bank are witnessing stability in its price on the national and Bombay stock exchanges. Almost 27 lakh shares of the bank were traded today at the NSE and went as high as Rs33.10 before closing at Rs.32.85 per share. At BSE, more than 5 lakh shares were traded today. It is worth mentioning that the face value of the bank’s share is Re.1
Market watchers are eagerly waiting for the March 2022 results, which they hope will beat the previous year’s mark. They expect a significant surge in the bank shares in coming times.