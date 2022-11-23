J&K Bank to print its calendar 2023

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said it would print its calendar 2023 this year for the larger interest of the bank and it's customers.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Launch of Initiatives Under Credit Outreach Programme’ event, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J&K Bank Baldev Prakesh said that due to COVID-19 and subsequent years, the bank could not print the yearly calendar.
However, he said that the pandemic was over now and the bank was ready to print its yearly calendar.
“The J&K Bank has started printing calendar 2023 and it will soon be available for the customers,” Prakash said.
He said that the printing of the yearly calendar was stopped after the directions from the Ministry of Finance in 2020.
“There was pandemic all over. The decision was taken for the wellbeing of the people," he said. KNS