J&K Bank to print its calendar 2023

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said it would print its calendar 2023 this year for the larger interest of the bank and it's customers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Launch of Initiatives Under Credit Outreach Programme’ event, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of J&K Bank Baldev Prakesh said that due to COVID-19 and subsequent years, the bank could not print the yearly calendar.

However, he said that the pandemic was over now and the bank was ready to print its yearly calendar.