J&K becomes first in country to introduce PSGA auto-appeal feature

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday launched the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) auto-appeal feature of few online services offered by the government departments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the feature was going to auto escalate the appeals in case the services were not provided to the applicant with the time limit set under the PSGA.

With this J&K became the first in the country to integrate the auto-appeal feature to Service Plus platform.

The chief secretary called this step revolutionary and applauded the IT Department for integrating this feature in the digital services offered by different departments to the citizens.

He advised the department to work for activating this feature for all the 445 services offered by the government to its citizens at the earliest.

Mehta called for prioritising those services that form the bulk of the applications. He advised for making the auto-appeal feature active for services related to the everyday life of the citizens like seeking of power and water connections, availing of documents like income, domicile, category, birth, death certificates and benefits like old age and widow pensions besides scholarships under various social security schemes.