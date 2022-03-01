J&K BJP delegation urges HM to ‘fully revive anti-terror VDCs’

New Delhi: Hinting at the resurgence of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and Dhok Defence Committees (DDCs) in J&K, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed his ministry officials to prepare “proper proposal regarding the salaries of their (VDCs’) unpaid members.”

Shah issued this direction after a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from J&K, during its meeting with him in the union capital on Tuesday, urged him to “fully revive anti-terror VDCs.”