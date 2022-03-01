J&K BJP delegation urges HM to ‘fully revive anti-terror VDCs’

New Delhi: Hinting at the resurgence of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and Dhok Defence Committees (DDCs) in J&K, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed his ministry officials to prepare “proper proposal regarding the salaries of their (VDCs’) unpaid members.”
Shah issued this direction after a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from J&K, during its meeting with him in the union capital on Tuesday, urged him to “fully revive anti-terror VDCs.”
The delegation, led by party’s Kashmir incharge Sunil Sharma, had met the Union Home Minister to discuss issues related to VDCs and DDCs. The delegation, among other issues flagged on the occasion, had demanded the provision of salaries to unpaid members of these committees also through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their accounts.
“While appraising the Home Minister regarding various problems being faced by the VDCs, DDCs, the delegation also briefed him about long pending demands of these committees with regard to regularisation (of VDCs/DDCs) with regular disbursal of salaries, filling up the vacancies urgently and providing salaries to unpaid members of these committees also through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their accounts,” a member of delegation said.
“The Union Home Minister gave a patient hearing to all the demands and took swift decisions regarding some on the spot. He immediately directed the ministry officials to prepare a proper proposal regarding the salaries of unpaid members and assured that all the genuine demands will be resolved soon,” he added.
An official statement issued by BJP said that the delegation met Shah on the directions of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina. The delegation also comprised Thakur Basant Raj, Narinder Kotwal, Mohan Lal ( Udhampur) , Uttam Chand ( Kathua), Suresh Kumar ( Samba) , Suresh Kumar (Doda), Prateek Kumar, Chuni Lal, Amar Chand and Joginder Kumar (Paddar).
Village Defence Committees (VDCs) were first set up in the mid-1990s in the Chenab valley area of Jammu and Kashmir for the self-defence of minority communities there in remote hilly villages amid surge of militancy. These committees would consist of villagers as well as police officers.
Following the killing of a Kashmiri Sarpanch in June 2020, former Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid had said that the members of minority communities could be armed and Village Defence Committees could be set up with proper planning.
The first VDC was set up under S P Vaid when he was a Superintendent of Police in Bagankote village, Udhampur (now Reasi) in 1995.