J&K budget preparation gets underway

Jammu: J&K Finance department on Wednesday asked all the Administrative departments and Heads of Departments (HoDs) to start budget preparation exercise for the year 2022-23.

They were directed to forward their recommendations to the Finance department, after due scrutiny of Budget Estimates (BE) of 2022-23 and Revised Estimates (RE) of 2021-22, by September 30.

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance department Atal Dulloo in a circular instructed that to achieve this target date, the budget preparation at the DDO (Drawing and Disbursing Officer) and the HoD level would be completed by September 10, 2021 and September 15, 2021 respectively.

“The budget preparation of forms for both Revenue budget and Capital budget will be made available to all the field offices as well as the Administrative departments online through 'Budget Estimation, Allocation and Management System' (BEAMS) only,” Dulloo directed.

“All the Administrative departments or HoDs are requested to start budget preparation exercise for the year 2022-23 in the right earnest to enable examination, compilation and consolidation of these estimates in the Administrative departments for onward submission of the same to the Finance Department. The Administrative Departments shall further carry out due scrutiny of estimates and forward their recommendations to the Finance Department not later than September 30, 2021,” read the circular.

“Hard copies of Forms except for project wise statement shall not be entertained in the Finance department. The technical assistance in this regard shall be had from the NIC and the resource persons available in each district treasury. For extant instructions on the subject, reference can be made to the Budget Manual,” it was directed in the circular while referring to a detailed set of instructions for preparation of budget proposals by the departments and a check list indicating details of information to be provided to Finance department in the annexures appended with it (circular).

Dulloo ordered that all the Administrative Secretaries to send Budget proposals in respect of each HoD to the Finance department by the notified date.

“The calendar for discussion of Budget proposals of the departments shall be issued separately. The NIC shall put in place all the required arrangements for data entry in BEAMS by the field formations and the Administrative departments,” he directed.