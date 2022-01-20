‘J&K can test up to 2 lakh samples a day’

Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government, Vivek Bhardwaj while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that testing in J&K was among the highest in India. He said J&K was increasing its volume of tests with every passing day as the COVID19 Wave intensified.

“We have provided facilities for testing upto 2 lakh samples in a day if there is a need,” he said. He said three RT-PCR Labs were inaugurated recently and these labs can help in strengthening the network of already existing PCR Labs. In addition, he said, the Rapid Antigen Test kits have also been procured in bulk and were helping in testing at all entry points to the UT as well as at other places.