J&K cops to be armed with corner shot weapon system

Udhampur: The highly sophisticated 'Zen ShootEdge' corner shot pistol weapon system will be inducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for close combat and 100 of these will be delivered, according to company officials.

It facilitates shooting around corners and over the top of walls, without exposing the person using the pistol, they said.

Security officials said that this modern weapon will protect members of anti-terrorist operation parties from coming in direct fire from terrorists in close combat, which mostly takes place in congested and populated areas in Kashmir.