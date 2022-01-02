J&K delegation to pitch for global investments at Dubai Expo

Dubai: A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will woo business leaders to invest in key sectors like tourism and handicrafts and showcase investment opportunities in the Union Territory during the J&K week starting in Dubai on Monday.

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the largest trade and technology exhibitions in the world, gears up to host the J&K week that will conclude on January 13.