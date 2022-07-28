J&K didn’t witness significant protests against Delimitation Commission report: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that there were no significant protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the report of the Delimitation Commission even though various political parties had expressed different views on the report.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Rajya Sabha replying to a question about whether there was widespread resentment regarding the report on the delimitation of assembly constituencies in J&K.

"The J&K government has intimated that there were no significant protests against the report of the Delimitation Commission. However, various political parties expressed different views on the report," he said, replying to a written question.

The National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and several other political parties have slammed the report.

The NC said that the report “defies any and all logic” and that no political, social, and administrative reason could justify the recommendations.