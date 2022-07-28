J&K didn’t witness significant protests against Delimitation Commission report: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that there were no significant protests in Jammu and Kashmir against the report of the Delimitation Commission even though various political parties had expressed different views on the report.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Rajya Sabha replying to a question about whether there was widespread resentment regarding the report on the delimitation of assembly constituencies in J&K.
"The J&K government has intimated that there were no significant protests against the report of the Delimitation Commission. However, various political parties expressed different views on the report," he said, replying to a written question.
The National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and several other political parties have slammed the report.
The NC said that the report “defies any and all logic” and that no political, social, and administrative reason could justify the recommendations.
The PDP said, “Delimitation Commission has become an extension of BJP. We reject this delimitation report as we don't trust it. This is nothing but only an attempt to disempower the people of J&K.”
As against a previous number of 37 and 46 assembly seats for the Jammu region and Kashmir region, the Delimitation Commission has notified 43 seats for the Jammu region and 47 seats for the Kashmir region.
Rai said that the commission conducted a delimitation exercise of J&K based on the census data of 2011 and the criteria prescribed under the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.
The commission also considered the representations for geographical areas having inadequate communication and lack of public conveniences due to their excessive remoteness or inhospitable conditions on the international border.
Replying to a separate question, the minister said statehood to J&K would be granted at an appropriate time and the decision to conduct assembly elections there was the prerogative of the Election Commission.
"Yes sir, statehood to J&K will be granted at an appropriate time,” Rai said replying to a question on whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated in Parliament that the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored, if so, by when, and if not, the reasons.
On August 5, 2019, while taking the initiative to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to J&K, and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two union territories, Shah had said in the Parliament that statehood to J&K would be restored when the situation there becomes normal.
Rai said that the Delimitation Commission had notified orders on March 14, 2022, and May 5, 2022, on the delimitation of parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies of J&K.