J&K Digital Week | Raise awareness amongst people about digital initiatives: CS

New Delhi: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to raise awareness amongst all the people above 5 years of age about the digital initiatives in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta was speaking in a function held to declare open the ‘Digital Week' being organised by the IT Department and attended by thousands of individuals and school children throughout the length and breadth of J&K.
During his address, he said that the malaise of ‘corruption’ could be largely addressed through ‘online services’ and digital services were the best antidote to the evil of corruption.
Mehta said that the digital services were not only accessible and transparent but also non-discriminatory and more efficient, besides being less costly and cumbersome.
He said that the celebration of this week was only aimed at making people aware about their rights.
The chief secretary said that only those favouring corruption were against such transformations.
He advised people to seek their rights and avoid visiting offices physically by applying for services from the comforts of their homes.
Mehta also impressed upon the IT Department to devise ways like that of establishing a call center or sending messages to applicants about the status of their applications.
He reiterated that today J&K is at the top in adoption of IT-enabled solutions in governance.
The chief secretary called it a sheer commitment on part of the LG administration and gave credit to ‘Team J&K’ comprising all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), HoDs, all Administrative Secretaries and Secretary IT Department.
He said that J&K had come a long way in transforming itself from a laggard to leader when it comes to bringing governance at the doorsteps of people.
Mehta expressed hope that J&K should emerge as a role model to other states and union territories in the country.
He underscored that J&K has the required capacity, capability, drive, and desire to be the best.
The chief secretary said that digital Governance is the new ethos and is the way forward to future ready J&K.
He also gave credit to the people of J&K who very ably adapted themselves with the brisk changes happening around them.
Mehta made out that in the months to come J&K is aiming at upgrading from the current tally of 1016 to nearly 1500. He made out that our slogan should be ‘Digital hai to Sahi hai’.
On the occasion the Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri, who hosted the events virtually from Kala Kendra Jammu showed her gratitude to the divisional and district administrations for their unequivocal support in making this programme a grand success.
She said that this digital journey of J&K would not have been possible without their active support.
Puri thanked people for participating in huge numbers and showing their level of enthusiasm.
It was further informed that the IT Department is going to announce the ‘Digital J&K Awards' to recognise digital initiatives across the UT.
While giving their remarks the Divisional Commissioners and DCs informed about the steps they had taken to realise the objectives set out for the weeklong programme.
They were informed about the kind of stalls and information material prepared by them. They gave details about the activities planned for the week.
The week-long mega awareness camps are to be simultaneously held at numerous places in every district where DCs and other district level officers, PRIs, students and general public are going to participate in large numbers.