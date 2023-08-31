J&K Digital Week | Raise awareness amongst people about digital initiatives: CS

New Delhi: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to raise awareness amongst all the people above 5 years of age about the digital initiatives in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta was speaking in a function held to declare open the ‘Digital Week' being organised by the IT Department and attended by thousands of individuals and school children throughout the length and breadth of J&K.

During his address, he said that the malaise of ‘corruption’ could be largely addressed through ‘online services’ and digital services were the best antidote to the evil of corruption.

Mehta said that the digital services were not only accessible and transparent but also non-discriminatory and more efficient, besides being less costly and cumbersome.

He said that the celebration of this week was only aimed at making people aware about their rights.

The chief secretary said that only those favouring corruption were against such transformations.

He advised people to seek their rights and avoid visiting offices physically by applying for services from the comforts of their homes.