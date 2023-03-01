J&K emerged as hub of education: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that J&K had emerged as a hub of education in the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the foundation day celebration of Cluster University, Jammu here, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K had emerged as the hub of education in the country while J&K’s agriculture universities were also going global.

Congratulating the Cluster University Jammu for achieving excellence in quality education, the LG said that the university established on March 1, 2017, with five constituent colleges was playing its role of a change agent with focus on skill development and to transform the vibrant institutions as the centers of new ideas and discoveries.