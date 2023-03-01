J&K emerged as hub of education: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that J&K had emerged as a hub of education in the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the foundation day celebration of Cluster University, Jammu here, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K had emerged as the hub of education in the country while J&K’s agriculture universities were also going global.
Congratulating the Cluster University Jammu for achieving excellence in quality education, the LG said that the university established on March 1, 2017, with five constituent colleges was playing its role of a change agent with focus on skill development and to transform the vibrant institutions as the centers of new ideas and discoveries.
He highlighted the important role of college campuses and classrooms in enriching the society, creating and nurturing the best talents and stressed upon the necessary changes in sync with the National Education Policy.
“In a new era, the education system and role of a teacher needs to adapt to a fast-changing world. Teacher is not just a disseminator of knowledge but also one who imparts different skill sets, ignites creativity, innovation in the young generation to live a better life,” the LG said.
He said that the new invention would not be born out of memories of the past or books, but from a free mind, from a young mind full of curiosity.
“To make the curiosity, innovation, invention, lifeblood of academic institutions, we must implement recommendations of the National Education Policy,” the LG said.
Observing that innovation would be a major contributor to India's 5 trillion economy, he asked the educational institutions to keep pace with digitalisation and future technologies.
“We must remove the burden of textbooks and instill in young students the urge for new discoveries. We must give them courage and strength to explore the unknown and not just syllabus. We should provide them with academic freedom so they get to know themselves and respect their own uniqueness,” the LG said. “We must enable universities to contribute to India’s knowledge economy.”
He said that all the educational institutions would have to keep pace with the evolving world.
The LG also spoke on the growth registered in various sectors including tourism, industries, livelihood generation, sports and the measures taken to improve services for the people.
“Entire J&K administration is working towards the welfare of the common man. The time has gone when J&K’s administration was running at the whims and fancies of some handful of people with vested interests,” he said.
The LG said 20,000 vacant posts in the administration would be filled soon.
He also assured strict punishment to the culprits who were behind rigging of recruitment exam.
Speaking on the anti-encroachment drive, the LG said that the anti-encroachment drive only retrieved the land from the big and influential land grabbers who had illegally occupied large chunks of state land and if any poor person was affected by anti encroachment drive, strict action would be taken against the concerned officers.
He asked the educational institutions and students to collectively participate in the conduct of the G20 meeting in J&K.
“Be the socio-cultural ambassadors of J&K and make the world aware of the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said. “Educational institutions should also dedicate themselves to actively providing solutions to local problems.”
On the occasion, he inaugurated the laboratory block of School of Sciences of Cluster University of Jammu and laid foundation stone for the examination block to be come up at a cost of Rs 39.35 crore.
The LG also felicitated students who excelled in Yuvatarang-2023.
Advisor to Lt Governor R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and VC Cluster University of Jammu Bechan Lal shared the journey of making of the Cluster University of Jammu, highlighting the achievements of the varsity and the reforms introduced in the education sector.