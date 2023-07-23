J&K emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal: LG Sinha

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the yatris, service providers, and officials at the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal, and reviewing the arrangements related to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “Amarnath Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue. Human spirit is soaring to great heights, cultural diversity and communal harmony is being strengthened and J&K is emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal.”

He said that the sacred journey was bringing happiness in people's lives and giving new wings to local aspirations.

During the review meeting with the senior officers of the administration, stakeholder departments, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Police, and security forces, the LG directed for maintaining enthusiasm for excellent service, seamless coordination, effective communication, prompt response to concerns and encourage feedback from yatris during the remaining period of the yatra.

“Make sure every possible comfort is provided to the yatris,” he said. The LG took appraisal of the security arrangements, heli operations, facilities like accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, health, availability of fire tenders, parking facilities, awareness and IEC programmes for the yatris.