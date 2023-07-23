J&K emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal: LG Sinha

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir was emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the yatris, service providers, and officials at the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal, and reviewing the arrangements related to the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “Amarnath Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue. Human spirit is soaring to great heights, cultural diversity and communal harmony is being strengthened and J&K is emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal.”
He said that the sacred journey was bringing happiness in people's lives and giving new wings to local aspirations.
During the review meeting with the senior officers of the administration, stakeholder departments, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), Police, and security forces, the LG directed for maintaining enthusiasm for excellent service, seamless coordination, effective communication, prompt response to concerns and encourage feedback from yatris during the remaining period of the yatra.
“Make sure every possible comfort is provided to the yatris,” he said. The LG took appraisal of the security arrangements, heli operations, facilities like accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, health, availability of fire tenders, parking facilities, awareness and IEC programmes for the yatris.
The meeting also discussed the installation of fences and CCTV cameras enroute and on critical points; regular checking of food quality through mobile testing vans and the preparedness of departments, police, security forces, health and disaster response teams in view of the weather exigencies.
Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department Raghav Langar, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Shyambir apprised the LG about the yatra arrangements along the Baltal axis. During his visit, the LG interacted with the delegations comprised of representatives of pony walas, shop owners, tent providers, langar organisations, and NGOs.
He appreciated the dedication and commitment of service providers, NGOs, and volunteers and lauded their invaluable contribution in enriching the spiritual tradition of the yatra and bringing indescribable joy to the yatris.
The LG also invited suggestions from the stakeholders in extending seamless services to devotees of Baba Amarnath.
At the base camp, the Lt Governor visited the eco-friendly, sustainable Langar set up with the efforts of the Rural Development Department in collaboration with Swaaha Resource Management. He also inaugurated langar installed by the CRPF, distributed jute bags and vermi-compost bags to the yatris.
Jackets sponsored by J&K Bank were also distributed by the LG among service providers.
CEO SASB Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; DIG Sujit Kumar Singh, and other senior officers of J&K administration, SASB, Police, and Army also accompanied the LG.