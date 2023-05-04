J&K employees, pensioners to get hiked DA

Jammu: J&K government Thursday announced to pay its employees, pensioners and family pensioners Dearness Allowance (DA) at a hiked rate of 42 percent, with an increase of four percent to the existing rate of 38 percent.

Revised rate will be effective from January 1, 2023.

As per an order issued by the Finance department, in continuation to Government Order No 245-F of 2022 dated November 7, 2022, the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations, will be paid Dearness Allowance at a revised rate of 42 percent of Basic Pay from the existing 38 percent of Basic Pay.

“The term 'Basic Pay' in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc,” the order said. The arrears on account of additional installment of Dearness Allowance with effect from January, 2023 would be paid in cash in the month of May, 2023 and would form part of salary from May, 2023 onwards, it added.