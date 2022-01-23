J&K employees with disabilities may opt to work from home

Jammu: J&K government, after offering exemption to pregnant women employees from physical attendance, on Sunday provided its employees with disabilities the option to “work from home.”

Though it refrained from mentioning “staggered timing” or “schedule”, yet it ordered that all the offices would regulate the attendance to maintain social distancing norms.

Besides these directives by and large the government, however, chose not to tinker with the rest of weekly guidelines, issued by the State Executive Committee of the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, earlier on January 14 and January 20.