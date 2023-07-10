J&K facing 1300 MW power deficit as Chenab swells

Srinagar: A 1300 MW electricity shortage in Jammu and Kashmir has forced discoms to resort to load shedding as a result of rising water level in Chenab river. The situation has forced the government to shut down many power plants.

“It is for the information of the general public of Jammu and Kashmir that due to the incessant rainfall experienced in the Northern region over the past few days, the water level in Chenab River has risen above the reservoir level. This has caused heavy silt deposition in Hydro Power Plants both under state and central sectors. These power plants supply electricity to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. To prevent damage to machines, mega hydro projects like BHEP-I & II, Salal & Dulhasti have been forced to shut down. Consequently, the power availability in UT has gone down by about 1,300 MW, which has impacted electricity supply to the general public,” a communiqué issued by Chief Engineering (Trading) reads.

“In light of the prevailing circumstances, the general public is appealed to cooperate with the Department and use power judiciously until the situation returns to normal,” it stated further.