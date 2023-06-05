J&K fast turning into investment hub: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that J&K was fast turning into an investment hub as people were keen to establish their business units here in the union territory.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dispelling all the previous notions, Mehta made these remarks while talking in a meeting called to deliberate upon the deliverables set for the I&C Department for the year 2023-24.

He urged upon the officers of the department to act as facilitators to all the applicants who want to establish their business units here in J&K.

Mehta asked them to be a sole contact point for these entrepreneurs so that they are able to swiftly establish their units under Single Window System (SWS) created for their ease.

It was given out in the meeting that under the New Industrial Policy (NIP), 2021, a total of 5327 applications and investment proposals had been received so far with an anticipated investment of about Rs 66,000 crore to be made here in J&K.