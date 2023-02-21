J&K favourite destination for students in India: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir had emerged as the favourite destinations for students in India.

Speaking at the inauguration of J&K’s first international education fair, a collaborative effort of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) at New Delhi, the LG said that with more than 150 higher education institutions, two central universities, seven state universities, two AIIMS, IIM, IIT, NIT, NIFT, IIMC and two agricultural sciences and technology universities, J&K had emerged as a favourite destination for students in India.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating development of J&K and transforming it into a favourite destination for students, travellers, and entrepreneurs.

The LG said that with this initiative J&K had launched a dedicated programme for foreign students.