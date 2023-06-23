‘J&K fully integrated into India following Art 370 repeal due to Dr Mookerjee’s sacrifice’

WHAT J&K GAINED POST ARTICLE 370 AND IN NINE YEARS

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir was marching ahead on the path of development. “Earlier, youth of the valley used to have stones in their hands, but now they have laptops. These educated youths are going to shape the future of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. This change has become possible only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 9 years,” he said.

Referring to the distribution of Golden Health Cards in the programme, Shah said that about 97 lakh people in J&K were getting the benefit of this Golden Health Card.

“In the whole country, only poor people get the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, while in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister decided to extend all health facilities up to Rs5 lakh free of cost to all the citizens. The Jammu and Kashmir government is making payment of Rs 2 Cr everyday under this scheme,” he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government re-implemented the Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir. “Presently, there are 32,000 newly elected Panch, Sarpanch and members of Tehsil Panchayat and District Panchayat, who are taking Jammu and Kashmir ahead on the path of development. While only 4 medical colleges were built in 70 years, 9 new medical colleges and 15 nursing colleges were built in the last 9 years,” he said.

Earlier there were only 500 medical seats, now 600 MBBS seats were added to it. The number of degree colleges and engineering colleges was also increased from 96 to 147 and IIT and IIM provided to Jammu. He said that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Mandir was also inaugurated recently in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Government of India formulated various policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir including Industrial Policy, Industrial Land Allotment Policy, Private Industrial Estate Development Policy, Wool Processing, Handicraft and Handloom Policy, New Film Policy in 2021, Home Stay and House Boat Policy for Tourism. Due to these policies, the investment in Jammu and Kashmir was going up and the number of tourists was also increasing continuously. In the year 2022, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah said that from 1947 to 2014, there was a huge shortage of jobs in the region. The Government of India provided 28,000 government jobs to the youth, established 51,000 units of self-employment, provided livelihood to 70,000 youth under the Mission Youth and allocated an industrial package of 28,400 crore, with complete transparency, he added.

NINE YEARS OF ENVIABLE ACHIEVEMENTS

Shah also enumerated achievements of the BJP-led central government in the last nine years. He said that besides fulfilling his several official obligations, his visit was also aimed at highlighting innumerable achievements made during the nine years of central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As a part of BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan to mark completion of nine years of governance, we would have to enlist all those achievements among the public. On this account, I would just say that PM Modi has given a corruption-free government by dislodging the UPA government, known for its scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. With no allegation of corruption in the last nine years, he (PM) initiated a mission to root out corruption completely and forever. He has made the country proud by providing various benefits to 60 Crore poor and deprived people of the country for which they had been waiting for the last 70 years,” Shah said.

He said that during the last 9 years, the Prime Minister worked towards making India the 5th largest economy in the world.

The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister was on a three-day visit to the United States of America. “USA bestowed the honour of the State Guest to the Prime Minister of India. The honour given to the Prime Minister was unprecedented. Agreements are being signed between India and USA in the field of space, defence, semiconductor, and many big companies are eager to invest in India,” he said.