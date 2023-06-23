‘J&K fully integrated into India following Art 370 repeal due to Dr Mookerjee’s sacrifice’

Jammu: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Friday stated that 42,000 people died due to terrorism in J&K, while it was being “ruled by three families.”
“However, a new Jammu and Kashmir was taking shape under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, while stoutly defending the repealing of Article 370.
Shah, who reached Jammu on his two-day visit to J&K this morning, was addressing “Maha rally” organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Bhagwati Nagar, as a part of its month-long “Maha Jansampark Abhiyan” to mark the completion of nine years of governance under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Besides targetting “Abdullahs and Muftis”, he also mocked at the attempts of opposition unity to be spearheaded by “Gandhis” (third family) to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 parliamentary polls. Reference was to the meeting, which held at Patna today to forge an opposition alliance for 2024.
“Today a photo session is going on in Patna. They want to get united to defeat Modiji in 2024. In the first instance, they can never be united. Even if they succeed in doing so, perchance, this is not going to make any difference. Narendra Modi will again storm to power with more than 300 seats and this is certain,” he declared.
In the same breath, he mentioned that the 2024 polls would be a “battle between Modi and Rahul (Gandhi) Baba” and the former (Modi) would emerge as a clear winner.
Right from the word ‘Go’, Shah’s address was a “(electoral) battle-ready” precursor for the parliamentary elections of 2024.
At the very outset, he exhorted Jammuites to raise “poll-cry” at a pitch which could deliver a direct message at New Delhi that Narendra Modi would again be the Prime Minister after 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Raise your both hands with a resolve to ensure his re-election with more than 300 seats this time (in 2024),” he addressed the workers.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh; MP Jugal Kishore; Mayor Jammu Rajinder Sharma; Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla; J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; IB Director Tapan Deka and senior IAS officer Shyamal Mishra too were present on the occasion.
J&K & THREE FAMILIES
By strongly defending the repeal of Article 370, he launched a verbal assault on three families viz., Abdullahs, Muftis (and Gandhis).
“For decades, J&K was ruled by three families and its (J&K’s) progress was impeded by Article 370. 42, 000 people lost their lives due to terrorism. And these people (three families) say that we should not have repealed Article 370. I would like to ask Abdullahs and Muftis as to who was responsible for killings of 42,000 people after all this all happened during your tenures. Only three families ruled here for all these years. But it is the BJP government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which accomplished the task to tighten the noose to wipe out terrorism. I’ll corroborate this with statistics,” he said.
“Recently, I saw (Mehbooba) Mufti madam targetting government after a stray terror incident. Let me remind them (Muftis and Abdullahs) that during UPA government, there were 7,327 terrorist incidents in 10 years in which 2,056 civilians were killed, while the last 9 years of NDA government registered a decrease of about 70 percent in such incidents. In 2,350 terrorist incidents, 377 civilians were killed in last nine years, though for us, even this is not acceptable,” Shah said.
“After the abrogation of Article 370, only 32 calls for strike and bandh were reported, while the incidents of stone pelting have also come down by 90 percent in the last 47 months,” he shared more statistics.
He said that by removing Article 370, PM Modi gave the rights of reservation to hill communities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women and senior citizens - all deprived by three families.
“Gujjars would not lose even one percent reservation and Paharis would also get it. This justice could have been ensured by PM Modi only,” he said.
The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister took progressive initiatives like removal of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir and removal of Triple Talaq and all these steps were opposed by Rahul (Gandhi) Baba, whose criticism was not guided by any rationality.
PM MODI ACCOMPLISHED DR MOOKERJEE’S MISSION
Remembering the BJP ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Shah said the whole country knew that West Bengal could become a part of India because of him (Mookerjee). “Similarly, if at present J&K is fully integrated into India following abrogation of Article 370, it is only due to the sacrifice, courage and resolve of Dr Mookerjee. He had resigned from the post of Minister of Industry and Supply in 1953 to protest against the proposal to include Article 370 saying that “Do Vidhan, Do Nishan, Do Pradhan” would not work in this country. Pursuing his Satyagraha against this provision, he came to J&K but was denied entry in the absence of permit. Dr Mookerjee questioned it; opposed it and he was arrested,” Union Home Minister said.
He alleged that Dr Mookerjee was murdered here but his soul would rest in peace after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi accomplished his mission and abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He added that the whole country including Jammu and Kashmir would remain indebted to the contribution of Dr Mookerjee and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, for making this part (J&K) the “crown of Mother India.”
G20 SUMMIT ENHANCED ‘BRAND KASHMIR’ – CREDIT TO LG, SECURITY FORCES
Union Home Minister, while effusively praising the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and security forces, credited them for successful conduct of G-20 summit in Srinagar. “The leaders of many countries took along cherished memories of hospitality, enhancing the tourism potential of Kashmir and above all, the message of an improved situation there (in Kashmir) reached the whole world,” he said.
WHAT J&K GAINED POST ARTICLE 370 AND IN NINE YEARS
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir was marching ahead on the path of development. “Earlier, youth of the valley used to have stones in their hands, but now they have laptops. These educated youths are going to shape the future of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. This change has become possible only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 9 years,” he said.
Referring to the distribution of Golden Health Cards in the programme, Shah said that about 97 lakh people in J&K were getting the benefit of this Golden Health Card.
“In the whole country, only poor people get the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, while in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister decided to extend all health facilities up to Rs5 lakh free of cost to all the citizens. The Jammu and Kashmir government is making payment of Rs 2 Cr everyday under this scheme,” he said.
Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government re-implemented the Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir. “Presently, there are 32,000 newly elected Panch, Sarpanch and members of Tehsil Panchayat and District Panchayat, who are taking Jammu and Kashmir ahead on the path of development. While only 4 medical colleges were built in 70 years, 9 new medical colleges and 15 nursing colleges were built in the last 9 years,” he said.
Earlier there were only 500 medical seats, now 600 MBBS seats were added to it. The number of degree colleges and engineering colleges was also increased from 96 to 147 and IIT and IIM provided to Jammu. He said that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Mandir was also inaugurated recently in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the Government of India formulated various policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir including Industrial Policy, Industrial Land Allotment Policy, Private Industrial Estate Development Policy, Wool Processing, Handicraft and Handloom Policy, New Film Policy in 2021, Home Stay and House Boat Policy for Tourism. Due to these policies, the investment in Jammu and Kashmir was going up and the number of tourists was also increasing continuously. In the year 2022, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah said that from 1947 to 2014, there was a huge shortage of jobs in the region. The Government of India provided 28,000 government jobs to the youth, established 51,000 units of self-employment, provided livelihood to 70,000 youth under the Mission Youth and allocated an industrial package of 28,400 crore, with complete transparency, he added.
NINE YEARS OF ENVIABLE ACHIEVEMENTS
Shah also enumerated achievements of the BJP-led central government in the last nine years. He said that besides fulfilling his several official obligations, his visit was also aimed at highlighting innumerable achievements made during the nine years of central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“As a part of BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan to mark completion of nine years of governance, we would have to enlist all those achievements among the public. On this account, I would just say that PM Modi has given a corruption-free government by dislodging the UPA government, known for its scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. With no allegation of corruption in the last nine years, he (PM) initiated a mission to root out corruption completely and forever. He has made the country proud by providing various benefits to 60 Crore poor and deprived people of the country for which they had been waiting for the last 70 years,” Shah said.
He said that during the last 9 years, the Prime Minister worked towards making India the 5th largest economy in the world.
The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister was on a three-day visit to the United States of America. “USA bestowed the honour of the State Guest to the Prime Minister of India. The honour given to the Prime Minister was unprecedented. Agreements are being signed between India and USA in the field of space, defence, semiconductor, and many big companies are eager to invest in India,” he said.