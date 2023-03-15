J&K gets 20 more DNB seats in GMCs, DHs

Jammu: As a step towards strengthening Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 more seats have been sanctioned by National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) under DNB for the institutions of J&K during the start of the Session 2023.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these seats would be in addition to the earlier granted DNB seats.

As per the official data, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar received approval for two seats in FNB Paediatric Anesthesia, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar received three post MBBS DNB seats in General Surgery, DH Udhampur received sanction of five seats under Pediatrics, General Medicine and Orthopedics DH Poonch received two seats in General Medicine DH Ganderbal got sanction for two seats each in DNB General Medicine and Diploma Pediatrics, DH Kulgam received two seats in Family Medicine while Community Health Centre (CHC) Kupwara got two seats in Diploma Pediatrics.