J&K gets 2nd kidney transplant facility

As per the registration document, any reduction in staff and facilities needs to be brought to the notice of the registering body that granted permission for the life saving procedure under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act and Tissues Act 1994.

Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj said the facility would prove to be a boon for patients requiring kidney transplant.

He said that although SKIMS Soura was already carrying out transplants, it could not however adequately meet the need of all patients. "We need to make kidney and other transplants more accessible, viable and safe," he said.

Many patients needing Renal Transplant would travel outside the UT and the procedure would cost them lakhs of rupees. The Government run Renal Transplant is expected to reduce that cost.

The approval had been granted to the joint human resource, efforts and infrastructure of two departments at SSH.

As per a statement of GMC Srinagar, Principal of the Medical College Prof Samia Rashid said that she is very happy to see that the institution got approval for starting Renal Transplant programme. She congratulated both the departments and their HODs Dr. Syed Sajjad Nazi and Dr. Tajamul Hussain Mir for their hard work in getting it approved and extended special appreciation to Dr. Syed Sajjad Nazir, HOD Urology, who she said has been instrumental in getting the department of Urology recognised among the top institutions of the country.

The process of conducting renal transplantation in Super Speciality Hospital Srinagar has started and first kidney transplant is expected to start in November this year.