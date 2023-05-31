J&K gets approval for 12 more DNB seats

Srinagar: Twelve more seats have been sanctioned by National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) under the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) for the public institutions of J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this is a significant step towards strengthening the public healthcare scenario in J&K.

These seats would be in addition to the earlier granted 270 DNB seats.

As per the detailed breakup, Srinagar Hospital received approval for 2 seats in Orthopedics; GMC Rajouri for 2 seats in Paediatrics; DH Poonch for 2 seats in Surgery, DH Reasi 2 seats in General Medicine, and Department of Anesthesiology GMC Baramulla has been given accreditation for starting DNB courses with intake of 4 PG, 2 primary DNB, and 2 sSecondary DNB seats every year.