J&K gets approval for 12 more DNB seats

Srinagar: Twelve more seats have been sanctioned by National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) under the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) for the public institutions of J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this is a significant step towards strengthening the public healthcare scenario in J&K.
These seats would be in addition to the earlier granted 270 DNB seats.
As per the detailed breakup, Srinagar Hospital received approval for 2 seats in Orthopedics; GMC Rajouri for 2 seats in Paediatrics; DH Poonch for 2 seats in Surgery, DH Reasi 2 seats in General Medicine, and Department of Anesthesiology GMC Baramulla has been given accreditation for starting DNB courses with intake of 4 PG, 2 primary DNB, and 2 sSecondary DNB seats every year.
Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, congratulated the entire H&ME Department for this achievement.
He expressed happiness over the fact that even far-flung facilities like District Hospital Poonch and District Hospital Reasi had been able to start postgraduate courses in these hospitals.
Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) J&K, Ayushi Sudan, while giving details about the development, said that implementation of DNB courses at the district level in J&K had been termed as a best practice in the country.
“Under the DNB programme in J&K, a total of 270 seats were granted to the accredited departments during session 2022 and start of 2023 consequent to the concerted efforts and hard work of the administrative department H&ME J&K, NHM J&K and the team of health institutions being monitored by Secretary H&ME,” Sudan said. “All the efforts are being made to scale up the DNB courses in all the district hospitals and potential Community Health Centres (CHCs) of J&K. During the upcoming session, J&K is planning to submit more than 30 applications in all district Hospitals.”
In March, 20 seats were approved in J&K in which Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar received approval for 2 seats in FNB Paediatric Anesthesia, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar received 3 Post MBBS DNB seats in General Surgery, District Hospital Udhampur received a sanction of 5 seats under Pediatrics, General Medicine and Orthopedics, District Hospital Poonch received 2 seats in General Medicine, District Hospital Ganderbal got a sanction of 2 seats each in DNB General Medicine and Diploma Pediatrics, District Hospital Kulgam received 2 seats in Family Medicine and CHC Kupwara got 2 seats in Diploma Pediatrics.
The DNB courses have been introduced in the district hospitals and new GMCs besides old GMCs and SKIMS to strengthen the institutions, decongest GMCs and to address the shortage of specialists in J&K.
Implementation of DNB courses has led to an equitable distribution of healthcare services and manpower especially in far flung and hard to reach areas and beneficial to the population which have very meager access to healthcare services in their areas, leading to low referrals from DNB institutions to tertiary care institutions, thereby further decreasing the Out of Pocket Expenditure (OOPE) of the patients.