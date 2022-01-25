J&K gets highest 115 Police medals for gallantry

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. He said that J&K Police officers and personnel have been conferred with the highest number of Gallantry medals

which exhibit the exemplary courage, dedication and commitment shown by J&K Police personnel in ensuring peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He wished all the awardees more success and recognition in future.

He has conveyed his congratulations to the awardees of other State Police Forces and CAPFs especially the ones working shoulder to shoulder with JKP on this occasion.