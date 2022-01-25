J&K gets highest 115 Police medals for gallantry

Jammu: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced awards for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day-2022 which include Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service. One hundred and thirty two J&K Police officers and officials are among the awardees.
As per the list, out of 189 Police Medal for Gallantry issued by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police has been honoured with 115 medals, the highest number of medals among all the States, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces and other organisations of India.
Two senior officers have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 15 personnel of the J&K Police.
The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. He said that J&K Police officers and personnel have been conferred with the highest number of Gallantry medals
which exhibit the exemplary courage, dedication and commitment shown by J&K Police personnel in ensuring peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He wished all the awardees more success and recognition in future.
He has conveyed his congratulations to the awardees of other State Police Forces and CAPFs especially the ones working shoulder to shoulder with JKP on this occasion.
“The DGP has thanked Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Lt Governor J&K Shri Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secy. Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla for recognizing the work of J&K Police and awarding them on this auspicious occasion with the highest number of medals,” said a statement.
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone and MK Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, PHQ have been awarded the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.
Those officers and officials who have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Services includes SSP Haseeb-ur-Rehman, SSP Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP Vinay Kumar Sharma, DySP Jagdev singh, DySP Jabeen Akhter, DySP Kuldeep Kumar, Inspr. Ashiq Hussain Malik, Inspr. Mehboob Hussain Banday, Inspr.(S) Sanjay Kumar Pandita, Inspr.(S) Sunita Handoo, SI Kripal Singh, ASI (Telecom) Mohd Maqbool Kumar, HC Parshotam Kumar, and SgCt. Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.