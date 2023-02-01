J&K gets Rs 35,581 Cr allocation, mostly from central assistance

Srinagar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday allocated Rs 35,581 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget 2023-24.

According to the budget document, of the total amount of central assistance allotted to the Union Territories, J&K is entitled to a portion.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Delhi were also included in the distribution of funds.

J&K has received a total of Rs 35,581.44 crore in funding of which Rs 33,923 crore is in the form of central aid. This allocation is significantly less than the revised projection for the current year, which is Rs 44,538.13 crore.