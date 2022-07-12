J&K gets Transgender Welfare Board

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led 13-member Transgender Welfare Board will protect the rights and interests of the community in J&K besides facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures.
J&K government on Tuesday constituted this Welfare Board in terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department. J&K has a transgender population of over 4000.
The Board, besides the Chief Secretary as its chairperson, will comprise Administrative Secretaries of Home; Finance; Health and Medical Education; School Education; Social Welfare and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Departments as its members.
Director General, Social Welfare Kashmir will be its member secretary while Director Social Welfare, Jammu will be its member.
Besides them, Saair Ahmad Bhat vice president Palzun Foundation Bemina Srinagar; Aijaz Ahmad Wani son of Sonullah Wani resident of Galwanpora Sebdan, Budgam; Haji Miya Saira daughter of Miyan Janki resident of Shahidi Chowk Jammu and Madan Lal son of late Lahri Ram resident of Ward no 13, Hiranagar will also be its members.