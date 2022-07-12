J&K gets Transgender Welfare Board

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led 13-member Transgender Welfare Board will protect the rights and interests of the community in J&K besides facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures.

J&K government on Tuesday constituted this Welfare Board in terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department. J&K has a transgender population of over 4000.