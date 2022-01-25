J&K government awards announced

In addition, Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General (Codes), Finance Department and Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu, have also been awarded in the category of Meritorious Public Service for exemplary service.

For outstanding contribution in the field of Literature, the Jammu and Kashmir Government Award, 2022 for Literature has been conferred on renowned Kashmir poetess and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Naseem Shafaie and KD Maini noted Pahari Writer and Satish Vimal renowned Writer and Poet. These awardees have made remarkable contribution in the field of literature.

The award in the category of Performing Arts has been conferred on Ramalo Ram a well known Dogri Singer and Dancer whose contribution in promotion of Dogra Art has been acclaimed at national level too and Waqar Mohammad Khan the noted singing sensation who is particularly famous among youth for his soulful voice.