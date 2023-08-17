J&K government extends deadline to freeze boundaries of administrative units

Jammu: J&K government has ordered to extend the deadline for freezing of boundaries of districts, tehsils and all other administrative units in the Union Territory (UT) to December 31, 2023, from its earlier deadline of June 30, 2023.

As per a notification issued by the J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, the freezing of boundaries will now take effect from January 1, 2024 till completion of Census 2021.

The notification is in line with a letter of Registrar General of India (RGI) to all states and Union Territories (UTs) in June this year intimating that the deadline for freezing administrative boundaries has been extended to January 1, 2024.

In simple terms, this notification implies that Census enumeration 2021 has been further postponed till 2024 or beyond or till further orders.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (iv) of rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990 and in supersession of earlier notifications issued on the subject, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby freezes the boundaries of districts/tehsils, municipalities, towns, revenue villages and other administrative units in the whole Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f., January 1, 2024 till completion of Census 2021,” read a notification issued by J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Earlier on January 25 this year, the J&K government, through a notification, had ordered the freezing of boundaries of districts, tehsils and all other administrative units in the Union Territory (UT) with effect from July 1, 2023 till the completion of Census 2021.

Prior to it, the deadline was December 31, 2022.