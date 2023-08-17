J&K government extends deadline to freeze boundaries of administrative units

Jammu: J&K government has ordered to extend the deadline for freezing of boundaries of districts, tehsils and all other administrative units in the Union Territory (UT) to December 31, 2023, from its earlier deadline of June 30, 2023.
As per a notification issued by the J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, the freezing of boundaries will now take effect from January 1, 2024 till completion of Census 2021.
The notification is in line with a letter of Registrar General of India (RGI) to all states and Union Territories (UTs) in June this year intimating that the deadline for freezing administrative boundaries has been extended to January 1, 2024.
In simple terms, this notification implies that Census enumeration 2021 has been further postponed till 2024 or beyond or till further orders.
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (iv) of rule 8 of the Census Rules, 1990 and in supersession of earlier notifications issued on the subject, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby freezes the boundaries of districts/tehsils, municipalities, towns, revenue villages and other administrative units in the whole Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f., January 1, 2024 till completion of Census 2021,” read a notification issued by J&K Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
Earlier on January 25 this year, the J&K government, through a notification, had ordered the freezing of boundaries of districts, tehsils and all other administrative units in the Union Territory (UT) with effect from July 1, 2023 till the completion of Census 2021.
Prior to it, the deadline was December 31, 2022.
SIGNIFICANCE OF NOTIFICATION
“Freezing of boundaries of administrative units is ordered to facilitate the decennial Census exercise. It is in line with the notification issued by the Registrar General of India. One should not confuse this exercise with simple delimitation exercise,” official sources pointed out.
“As per the norms, the Census enumeration follows a few months after the establishment of administrative boundaries. Till the completion of Census, administrative boundaries are not disturbed for accurate data which helps in policy formulation; resource allocation; chalking out public welfare schemes and other government strategies. However, in the wake of Parliamentary elections scheduled for early next year, this (Census enumeration) won’t be feasible. In fact, COVID pandemic had affected scheduled Census enumeration which was to be postponed for an indefinite period then,” they explained.
EXERCISE RELATED TO CENSUS; NOT RELATED TO ELECTION PROCESS
In response to a query about the significance and overall impact of this notification, a senior officer, who wished not to be quoted, asserted that there was no scope to create any doubts in the gullible minds.
To a specific question as to whether it would have any direct or indirect impact on the ensuing elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) or Panchayats, answer was unambiguous.
“Process (related to notifications) has been initiated for elections (ULBs and Panchayats). Though the functionaries of concerned departments (Election and Planning) will be in a better position to elucidate on this account in a better manner yet I don’t see any connection,” he said.
Yet another senior government functionary, though refused to make any comment on the notification and its significance as he had not yet “seen or read that (notification)” yet clarified that in any case, it would be related to Census only.
“See, I don’t have any comment to make as the Planning Department has issued this notification. But that’s related to the Census and nothing to do with the elections,” he said.