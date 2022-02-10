J&K Government extends validity of ‘performance security’ instructions till March 31, 2023

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday extended the validity of instructions issued by the Union Finance Ministry with regard to “Additional Performance Security in case of Abnormally Low Bids (ALBs)”, “bid security or earnest money deposit” and “performance security” till March 31, 2023.
Extension has been ordered in line with the instructions issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure on December 30, 2021.
Keeping in view the exceptional circumstances created due to pandemic and acute financial crunch faced by many commercial entities and contractors, which in turn is affecting timely execution of contracts, Government of India had instructed reduction in ‘performance security from existing 5-10 percent to 3 percent of the value of the contract for all existing contracts.
As per the instructions, the benefit of reduced performance security will not be given to contracts under dispute.
“All tenders or contracts issued or concluded till December 31, 2021 should also have the provision of reduced performance security. No provisions regarding ‘Bid Security’ should be kept in the bid documents in future and only provisions for ‘Bid Security Declaration’ should be kept in the bid documents. Wherever there are compelling circumstances to ask for ‘Bid Security’, the same should be done only with the approval of the next higher authority to the authority competent to finalize the particular tender. These instructions shall be applicable to all tenders up to December 31,2021,” instructions had stipulated.
“The validity of these circular instructions, regarding “Performance Security" in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, has been extended till March 31, 2023,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo said in a circular issued today.
As per the Government of India instructions, no provisions should be kept in the bid documents regarding ‘Additional Security Deposit or Bank Guarantee (BG) in case of Abnormally Low Bids (ALBs).
“Attention of all administrative departments is invited to Circular instructions issued by the Finance Department vide No A/Misc(2018)-I1I-895/J dated December 22, 2020 regarding additional performance security in case of Abnormally Low Bids (ALBs), bid security or earnest money deposit, performance security in line with OM No. F.9/4/2020-PPD dated November 12, 2020, issued by Government of India, Ministry of Finance Department of Expenditure,” Dulloo said in the circular.
“Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, Procurement Policy Division vide O M No. F 9/4/2020-PPD dated December 30, 2021 has extended the validity of OM dated November 12, 2020 regarding “performance security” till March 31, 2023. Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the validity of the Circular issued vide No A/Misc(2018)-III-895/J dated December 22, 2020 regarding “performance security” in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been extended till March 31, 2023 in line with OM No F 9/4/2020-PPD dated December 30, 2021 issued by Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure,” Dulloo directed.