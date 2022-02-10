J&K Government extends validity of ‘performance security’ instructions till March 31, 2023

“The validity of these circular instructions, regarding “Performance Security" in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, has been extended till March 31, 2023,” Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo said in a circular issued today.

As per the Government of India instructions, no provisions should be kept in the bid documents regarding ‘Additional Security Deposit or Bank Guarantee (BG) in case of Abnormally Low Bids (ALBs).

“Attention of all administrative departments is invited to Circular instructions issued by the Finance Department vide No A/Misc(2018)-I1I-895/J dated December 22, 2020 regarding additional performance security in case of Abnormally Low Bids (ALBs), bid security or earnest money deposit, performance security in line with OM No. F.9/4/2020-PPD dated November 12, 2020, issued by Government of India, Ministry of Finance Department of Expenditure,” Dulloo said in the circular.